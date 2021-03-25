Steps to confirm all SLTB contract employees with more than 5 years of experience

-

Steps will be taken to confirm all employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) with more than 5 years of experience, who are currently working on contract basis, State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said.

He revealed this while speaking at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Transport held in Parliament on Tuesday (23).

Meanwhile, the State Minister stated that the relevant examination will be held in May to fill the long standing vacancies for driving instructors.

The State Minister stated that the Ministry is taking steps to use the sub depots throughout the country only as bus parking and main depots to carry out the relevant administrative activities. Thus the Ministry would be able to make bus transport a systematic and efficient service throughout the country, the State Minister further said.

MPs pointed out the importance of representing an official of the Ministry of Transport in the meetings of the Local Government Traffic Committee to take decisions on the handling of urban traffic. The MPs were of the view that this would help the Ministry of Transport to take important decisions regarding the handling of urban traffic and prevent irregularities.

State Minister also stated that qualified persons will be recruited as soon as possible to fill the vacancies of existing drivers and conductors through low-income earners.

Members of the Consultative Committee suggested that a program should be initiated to educate drivers in government institutions about the high-tech devices available in modern vehicles. The MPs were of the view that due to the ignorance of the drivers, the condition of modern vehicles would be destroyed in a very short period of time.

MPs expressed their views on the difficulties encountered in booking train tickets online and the State Minister directed the officials to look into the matter and take immediate action.

The need to appoint a Parliamentary Select Committee to make necessary recommendations to minimize road accidents was discussed at this meeting and the Ministry is currently discussing the possibility of issuing a special driving license for bus drivers, State Minister further said.

Transport Minister Gamini Lokuge, State Minister Dilum Amunugama, MPs Chandima Weerakkody, Rishad Bathiudeen, Ashok Abeysinghe, S. Gajendran, Kulasingham Dileepan, Ali Sabri Rahim, Samanpriya Herath, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksa, Shantha Bandara, Sudath Manjula, Madura Vithanage, H. Nandasena, Faizal Cassim, Akila Ellawala, Kokila Gunawardena, Dr. Upul Galappaththi and a group of officials from the Ministry of Transport were present at the meeting.