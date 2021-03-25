-

Formal development is the only solution for the issues that afflict the people, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said addressing a meeting held at the Weli Park in Nugegoda, yesterday (24).

The President stated that the framework and the plan for this have been presented by the government.

Stating that he, visits villages in order to identify and resolve real public issues, President Rajapaksa said that a group that has no principle or plan is attacking this program.

However, the program carried out to serve the people will not be hampered no matter what obstacles and criticisms come his way, the President affirmed. He added that the public cannot be allowed to be deceived by false propaganda.

President pointed out that the current government is facing issues created during the previous government instead of from the current regime. However, the people who were in the previous government are now holding protests over these same issues, President Rajapaksa added.

Further, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also said that the government has not permitted anyone to fell trees or destroy the environment.

The President added that the opposition is carrying out false propaganda that there is major environmental destruction happening in the country.