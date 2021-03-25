Fuel bowser topples on Habarana-Trincomalee road

-

A bowser truck transporting fuel had skidded and toppled off the road early this morning (March 25), Ada Derana reporter said.

The accident had occurred near the Hathares Kotuwa area on the Habarana-Trincomalee road.

According to our correspondent, the residents of the area were observed collecting fuel from the toppled bowser disregarding the risks.

Further, police officers have also been observed near the scene of the accident.