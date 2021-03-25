Indian High Commission issues statement on arrest of 54 fishermen

-

The High Commission of India in Colombo says it has been informed about the apprehension of 54 fishermen and five boats from India by Sri Lanka Navy on the night of 24 March 2021.

“We reiterate that issues associated with Indian fishermen are to be dealt in a humanitarian manner,” the High Commission said.

It said that providing immediate consular access and emergency supplies to the apprehended fishermen are of prime importance.

“We are working with Government of Sri Lanka for expeditiously securing consular access for these fishermen,” the mission said in a statement.

The Indian High Commission added that bilateral mechanisms are in place to comprehensively address all matters related to fisheries and recalled that the Fourth meeting of the Secretary-level JWG was held on 30 December 2020 through virtual mode.

Follow-up measures on the basis of discussions which took place during the meeting need to be taken forward quickly, the statement said.