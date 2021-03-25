Bond scam: Ravi & seven others remanded until tomorrow

March 25, 2021   07:18 pm

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and 07 others, who were recently taken into custody over the Central Bank bond scam, have been remanded until tomorrow (March 26).

The suspects were served indictments after being produced before the Trial-at-Bar hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

They are accused of criminal misappropriation of bonds valued at Rs. 1.5 billion during Central Bank’s 2016 bond auction.

The bench consisting of Judges Amal Ranaraja, Namal Balalle and Aditya Patabendige is expected to deliver the decision pertaining to granting bail to the suspects tomorrow.

Deputy Solicitor General Haripriya Jayasundara, who appeared on behalf of the plaintiff, stated that 900 volumes of documents related to the legal matter have already been handed over to the court.

She said the remaining two volumes that are left to be submitted will be handed over to the court before 2.00 pm tomorrow.

