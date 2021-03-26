Coronavirus: 271 positive cases detected on Thursday

-

Sri Lanka on Thursday (March 25) confirmed another 108 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as total infections detected within the day reached 271.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 91,289.

Department of Government Information said 20 of the newly -identified cases are returnees from foreign countries.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,851 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres while total recoveries have reached 87,881.

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 557.