Two arrested for spreading extremism and collecting funds for terrorist activities

Two individuals have been arrested on Thursday (March 25) by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for spreading extremist ideologies in the country and collecting funds for terrorist activities.

According to reports, one of them was taken into custody in the Matale area.

The 46-year-old had been deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 05 last year, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He had been engaged in collecting funds for terrorist activities in Sri Lanka while he was living in the UAE.

Further, he had conducted online presentations to help spread extremist ideologies in the island nation.

Meanwhile, the other suspect was arrested at Kattankudy in Batticaloa.

He was identified as a close associate of the ringleader of Easter Sunday terror attacks Zahran Hashim.

The 49-year-old had reportedly justified the Easter Sunday bombings via social media posts.

The TID intends to bring the suspect to Colombo for further interrogations, Police Spokesperson added.