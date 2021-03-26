Will not take decisions detrimental to SLFP - Dayasiri

-

General Secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara says they will not be making decisions that are prejudicial to the party.

He made this remark following the meeting of the SLFP’s Central Committee held yesterday (March 25).

The meeting focused on the future course of action to be taken by the SLFP in respect of the Provincial Council elections, the state minister said.

He noted that the party expects to reach further decisions on contesting the Provincial Council elections following a discussion on March 30th.

“If there are shortcomings in the government we established, we should move forward by correcting them,” he added.