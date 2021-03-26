Sri Lanka expecting Sinopharm COVID vaccine stock on March 31

-

A consignment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine – also known as BBIBP-CorV – is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on the 31st of March, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Prof. Channa Jayasumana made this remark speaking to Ada Derana ‘BIG FOCUS’ programme this morning (March 26).

National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) of Sri Lanka recently approved the emergency use of Sinopharm vaccine developed by China.

This vaccine is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).

Several countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and the Philippines have already authorized the use of the vaccine. Hungary became the first European Union member country to give the nod to China’s Sinopharm vaccine.