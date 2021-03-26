PNB seizes narcotics parcel mailed from Dubai

-

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has uncovered details of a racket that smuggles narcotics to Sri Lanka via airmail.

A parcel addressed to a fake name, which was mailed from Dubai, UAE, had arrived in the country on the 27th of December.

However, the parcel came under suspicion as no one had claimed it. Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said 27g of ‘Kush’ cannabis, 38g of ‘Kush Oil’ were recovered upon inspecting the said parcel.

In another development, a total of 4,962 narcotic pills were seized in January, inside a parcel that had been mailed to Sri Lanka from France, via Dubai.

Further investigations into the matter are conducted in coordination with Sri Lanka Customs and the relevant shipping companies, DIG Rohana added.

He said the authorities will be on alert over the individuals who ship narcotics parcels to and the recipients in Sri Lanka.