Russia to resume commercial flights to Sri Lanka next month

March 26, 2021   12:57 pm

Russia has decided to resume commercial flights to six countries including Sri Lanka from the 1st of April, the country’s emergency response centre said on Thursday (March 25).

Accordingly, commercial flights to Germany (Frankfurt-Moscow/St Petersburg-Frankfurt/ Moscow-Berlin), Venezuela (Moscow-Caracas), Syria (Moscow-Damascus), Tajikistan (Moscow-Dushanbe), Uzbekistan (Moscow-Tashkent) and Sri Lanka (Moscow-Colombo) will recommence from the aforementioned date.

Reportedly, regular international roundtrip flights between Moscow and Colombo are scheduled to operate once a week.

The Russian government reached the decision after a discussion on the epidemiological situation in individual countries and in agreement with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russia suspended international flights in March last year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since resumed a selected number of routes.

-with inputs from agencies 

