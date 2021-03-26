SLC to reappoint Chaminda Vaas as Sri Lankas fast bowling coach

March 26, 2021   01:39 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to reappoint former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas as the fast bowling coach of the national squad.

President of SLC, convening a press conference in Colombo on Thursday (March 25), said the appointment will be officially announced to the media in the coming days.

On February 19, Vaas was appointed as the fast bowling coach of the national squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

The appointment came after David Saker stepped down as Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach several days before the West Indies tour.

However, Vaas announced his resignation on February 22, hours before the national team was scheduled to depart for West Indies.

