Three including Johnston released from two Bribery Commission cases

Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (March 26) released Minister Johnston Fernando from two court cases filed by the Bribery Commission during the administration of the previous government.

Minister Fernando was accused of allegedly using 153 employees of Lanka Sathosa in political activities while serving as a minister from 2010-2014 and incurring a loss to the tune of Rs 40 million to the government.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala when the legal matter was taken up earlier today.

Accordingly, Minister Fernando and two other accused in the case – Former Sathosa Chairman Eraj Fernando, and Former Director of Operations at Sathosa Mohamed Shakeer – were released from the case.

The Chief Magistrate announced that the verdict was delivered in accordance with an order issued by the Colombo High Court.

In January this year, the Colombo High Court, after taking into consideration a revision application filed by Minister Fernando, ruled that the manner in which the Bribery Commission had filed its case against Minister Fernando, pertaining to using Sathosa employees for political activities, was unlawful.