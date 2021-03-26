SLSI responds to allegations over unhealthy coconut oil

-

The Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) today rejected as “totally fabricated and false” the allegations in the media and social media claiming that senior officials of the SLSI had authorized the sale of unhealthy coconut oil imported to the country by four importers.

SLSI, being the standards body for quality to the nation, will not compromise the set standards for any commodity or material that will be detrimental to the lives and livelihoods of Sri Lankans, its Director General Dr. Siddhika Senaratne said.

“SLSI continuously conducts laboratory testing for Aflatoxin in coconut oil imported into the country by all importers to ascertain that it conforms to the set standard of 10micro grams/Kg.”

The statement said that contrary to false social/media reports, 13 containers of Coconut oil have not been approved for sales to consumers by any authority, namely DG SL Customs, DG SLSI and Health Ministry (Food Control) unit.

“The Consumer Affairs Authority is also carrying out a stringent watch on these imports,” the DG said.

“The 4 said importers namely Ali Brothers Put Ltd, Sena Mills Refineries, Edirisinghe Edible Oils and Katana Refineries are long standing importers of Oil and their samples are under test for which results will be released within a few days.”

“Based on the test results, SLSI together with the Ministry of Health (Food Control Unit) will provide the necessary instructions to SL Customs for sale or re-export of the above imports.”