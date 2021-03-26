Coronavirus: Recoveries count exceeds 88,000

-

The total count of coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has exceeded 88,000 today (March 26), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With 264 more patients being discharged from hospitals following complete recovery from the virus, the total number of recoveries recorded in Sri Lanka reached 88,145.

Majority of the recoveries were confirmed from Dr Neville Fernando Hospital (20), Yakkala Treatment Centre (20) and Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (20).

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 91,289 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far. However, 2,587 of them are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 557 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.