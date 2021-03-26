Coronavirus: Recoveries count exceeds 88,000

Coronavirus: Recoveries count exceeds 88,000

March 26, 2021   04:06 pm

-

The total count of coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has exceeded 88,000 today (March 26), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With 264 more patients being discharged from hospitals following complete recovery from the virus, the total number of recoveries recorded in Sri Lanka reached 88,145.

Majority of the recoveries were confirmed from Dr Neville Fernando Hospital (20), Yakkala Treatment Centre (20) and Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (20).

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 91,289 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far. However, 2,587 of them are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 557 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories