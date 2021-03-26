Ravi & other bond scam suspects further remanded

-

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and six others have been further remanded until the 31st of March over the 2nd bond auction case in 2016.

The suspects were produced before the Trial-at-Bar hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held from March 29 to March 31, 2016.

The bench consisted of Judges Amal Ranaraja, Namal Balalle and Aditya Patabendige.

After the suspects were served indictments on Thursday (March 25), Deputy Solicitor General Haripriya Jayasundara, who represented the Attorney General, had informed the court that they do not accede to granting bail to the accused.

They are accused of criminal misappropriation of bonds valued at Rs. 1.5 billion during Central Bank’s bond auction.