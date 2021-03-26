Chaminda Vaas to continue as Fast Bowling Consultant to SLC

-

Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach Chaminda Vaas returned to his job a month after quitting over a pay dispute that was “amicably resolved,” the cricket board said Friday.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that pursuant to a meeting that was held between Mr. Chaminda Vaas and the Management Team of Sri Lanka Cricket, the matters which led to his resignation were amicably resolved.

Mr. Vaas withdrew his submitted Letter of Resignation and agreed to continue as the Fast Bowling Consultant to Sri Lanka Cricket, the position which he held prior to his resignation, the release said.

“Sri Lanka Cricket acknowledges the valuable services rendered by Mr. Vaas to SLC and the significant contribution he has made to the sport as an iconic player and wishes him well.”

Vaas is the most successful Sri Lankan fast bowler, taking 355 wickets in 111 Tests and 400 scalps in 322 one-day internationals.

He retired from Test cricket in 2009, a year after ending his ODI career.