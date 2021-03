-

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 94 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 increasing the total number of cases reported within the day to 260.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases identified in the country to 91,561 thus far while total recoveries has reached 88,145.

Presently there are 2,859 patients who are being treated for Covid-19 at hospitals and treatment centers.