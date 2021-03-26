Derana wins awards at 25th Sumathi Awards

-

Ada Derana “Ukussa” programme wins award for ‘Best Investigative News Reporting’ at the 25th Sumathi Awards.

The 2020 Sumathi Awards ceremony is currently underway at the Waters Edge Hotel in Battaramulla.

Meanwhile Chathura Kodithuwakku of Ada Derana picked up the award for “Best News Presenter”.

Sri Lanka’s leading lifestyle platform ‘Pulse.lk’ won the Best Digital Award for National Interest while “Manusath Derana” won the Best Digital Award for CSR Activation.

Organised by the Sumathi Group of Companies, Sumathi Awards is Sri Lanka’s leading award ceremony that recognises the best achievements in the Television industry.

Having commenced in 1995, this is the 25th edition of the award ceremony.