One more Covid-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

The Director General of Health Services confirms one more Covid-19 related death while this brings the death toll due to the virus pandemic in the country to 558.

The deceased is 70-year-old male from Mathugama who had been transferred from the Kalutara District General Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

He had passed away at that hospital on March 25 due to heart disease and Covid-19 pneumonia.