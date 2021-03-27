Two arrested Madrasa teachers to be detained & questioned

-

Two Madrasa school teachers who were arrested on Friday (March 26) will be detained and interrogated under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The duo was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following a directive from Attorney General Dappula De Livera.

According to the Coordinating Officer of Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne the suspects were arrested on charges of providing weapons training to school children in Puttalam.

Reports revealed that the ringleader of Easter Sunday terror attacks Zahran Hashim had conducted lectures at the Madrasa school where the arrestees were working, the police spokesperson said.

The suspects, aged 26 and 27 years, were identified as residents of Chilaw and Madurankuliya areas.