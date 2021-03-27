Police make nearly 100 drug busts on Friday

-

The police on Friday (March 26) have arrested nearly 100 suspects who were in possession of narcotic substances, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Among the arrestees is a 33-year-old from Wellampitiya who was taken into custody by the officers of Colombo Crimes Division.

He had been in possession of 142g of heroin at the time of the arrest at Pattiya Junction in Peliyagoda.

In the meantime, another suspect was apprehended in Modara area along with 6g of heroin.

The police have identified six major suspects in foreign countries who are involved in smuggling narcotics to the island, DIG Rohana said, adding that Sri Lanka Police has obtained INTERPOL Red Notices on them.

He noted that the narcotics distribution syndicate in the country has been crippled by the investigating officers, especially through the raids carried out in southern parts of the island such as Mata,a Weligama and Midigama.