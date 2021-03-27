ITI commences further tests on coconut oil containing carcinogen

-

Further tests on the imported coconut oil consignment containing highly carcinogenic substance Aflatoxin have commenced, says the Director-General of Industrial Technology Institute Radhika Samarasekara.

She said the samples of the said coconut oil stock were received by the Industrial Technology Institute.

Food Safety Unit of the Health Ministry recently confirmed that a highly carcinogenic substance was identified in a stock of imported coconut oil.

Concerns were raised as reports claimed 13 containers with 183,000kg of coconut oil were released by the Customs.

However, the Customs clarified that the containers were released only to the warehouses of the respective companies. Upon receiving the quality inspection reports on March 04, the relevant coconut oil stock was ordered to be re-exported, the Customs stressed.

Health Ministry’s Food Safety Unit stated that samples were directed to a government-approved laboratory for a subsequent test following the requests made by the companies that had imported the relevant coconut oil stock.

Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) meanwhile rejected the allegations in the media and social media claiming that senior officials of the Institute had authorized the sale of unhealthy coconut oil imported to the country by four importers.

The SLSI dismissed the claims as “totally fabricated and false.”

SLSI continuously conducts laboratory testing for Aflatoxin in coconut oil imported into the country by all importers to ascertain that it conforms to the set standard of 10micro grams/Kg, the statement issued by its Director-General read.

It further stated: “The 4 said importers namely Ali Brothers Put Ltd, Sena Mills Refineries, Edirisinghe Edible Oils and Katana Refineries are long standing importers of Oil and their samples are under test for which results will be released within a few days.”