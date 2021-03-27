243 more patients infected with COVID-19 regain health

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 243 patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 88,388.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (38) and Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (37).

As per Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 91,561 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. However, 2,615 of them are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus meanwhile stands at 558.