Sri Lanka releases all 54 Indian fishermen in custody

Sri Lankan authorities have released all 54 fishermen arrested this week on charges of allegedly poaching in the island nation’s territorial waters, foreign media reported on Saturday quoting Indian officials.

According to reports, Indian official sources have said 40 of them were released on Friday (March 26) and the remaining 14 were released on this morning.

Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday (March 24) intercepted 05 Indian fishing vessels along with 54 Indian nationals onboard while poaching close to Sri Lanka.

The naval units attached to Northern Naval Command had nabbed a large Indian fishing vessel with 14 personnel onboard, about 03 nautical miles off the coast of Kovilan, Jaffna.

Further, the North Central Naval Command took hold of 02 more Indian fishing vessels with 20 Indian nations onboard for engaging in trawling in Sri Lankan territorial waters about 7 nautical miles off Pesalai, Mannar and 5 nautical miles off the Iranativu Island.

In the same vein, the Eastern Naval Command seized 02 Indian fishing vessels with 20 Indian fishermen and their fishing accessories whilst trawling in the island’s waters about 7.5 and 8.5 nautical miles off Mullaitivu.

Following their arrest, the Indian High Commission in Colombo issued a statement stating that they were providing consular assistance to the arrested fishermen.

“We reiterate that issues associated with Indian fishermen are to be dealt in a humanitarian manner,” the High Commission said.

The Indian High Commission added that bilateral mechanisms were in place to comprehensively address all matters related to fisheries.