President Gotabaya Rajapaksa insists that there is no need for Sri Lanka to get involved in the power struggles of the giants in the Indian Ocean region.

He stressed the sovereignty of Sri Lanka will not be compromised in order to fulfill the geopolitical needs of these countries.

The President made these observations addressing the ‘Gama Samaga Pilisandara’ programme held at Pitabeddara earlier today (March 27).

Government is prepared to face the international challenges, the President added, noting that they decided to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of the UNHRC resolution as it was destroying the sovereignty of the country.

The President stated that all the issues he faced during his tenure were due to the actions of the previous government.