Daily COVID-19 cases count hits 278

March 27, 2021   09:52 pm

Ministry of Health on Saturday (March 27) confirmed 115 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 278.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 91,839.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,893 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 88,388 while the death toll stands at 558.

