Another COVID death reported in Colombo

-

Death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 559 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed another fatality today (March 27).

According to the Department of Government Information, the deceased, who was residing in Colombo 06 succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday.

He was transferred to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus at the Colombo National Hospital.

The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and ischemic heart disease, the Department said further