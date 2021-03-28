Another COVID death reported in Colombo

Another COVID death reported in Colombo

March 27, 2021   11:31 pm

-

Death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 559 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed another fatality today (March 27).

According to the Department of Government Information, the deceased, who was residing in Colombo 06 succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday.

He was transferred to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus at the Colombo National Hospital.

The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and ischemic heart disease, the Department said further 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories