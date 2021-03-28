Heavy falls over 100 mm and rough seas expected

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the evening or night today (March 28), as per the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy falls of above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western, Central, and North-western provinces.

Showers can be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo in the evening or night.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Winds will be North-easterly to easterly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankesanturai, Batticaloa, and Hambantota. Winds will be variable in the direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.