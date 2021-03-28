Two persons dead trapped in gem mine

March 28, 2021   09:50 am

Two individuals have been reported dead after being trapped in a gem mine in the Weralupitiya area in Avissawella, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The incident was occurred at around 7.00 last night (March 27).

Reportedly, the power supply to the mine had been cut off due to heavy rains and two individuals who had entered the mine at that time had faced this incident.

The bodies of the two who were trapped in the mine have been placed at the Avissawella Hospital, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Police investigations are underway to find out the cause of death.

The deceased males had been 44 and 45 years of age.

