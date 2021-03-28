Trade Union Ordinance should be amended to increase female representation  Labour Min.

March 28, 2021   12:16 pm

Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva says that a program should be implemented to regulate the trade union movement.

He added that the Trade Union Ordinance should also be amended to increase the representation of women in trade unions.

The Minister expressed these views while attending the ceremony to declare open the Dambulla Labor Office Building.

“We need to change this trade union ordinance as well. There should be female representation in the trade union sector. Because 35% of the total workforce in this country is women.

The other thing is that these unions need to be free from politicization. Otherwise, conflicts between trade unions will create unresolvable issues.”

