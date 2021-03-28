Company importing unrefined coconut oil fails second Aflatoxin test

-

A company that imported unrefined coconut oil containing the carcinogen has failed its second quality test as well, the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) stated.

The company in question has failed due to its test reports indicating an overdose of Aflatoxin in the imported oil.

Accordingly, the company will have to re-export the relevant oil stocks.

Meanwhile, 03 more companies have appealed for a second test of their samples and their reports are due tomorrow (29).

Several companies are currently re-testing samples of imported unrefined coconut oil containing the potent carcinogen Aflatoxin.

These tests are carried out by the SLSI, the Food Safety Unit of the Ministry of Health, and the Industrial Technology Institute (ITI).