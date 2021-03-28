Schools in Jaffna Education closed for one week

-

It has been decided to close all schools under the Jaffna Zonal Education Office for a period of 01 week, Director of Health of Northern Province A. Kedishwaran.

This decision has been taken considering the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Jaffna.

The decision will be in effect from tomorrow (March 29).

As per the PCR tests conducted yesterday (March 27) in the Jaffna district, 143 coronavirus infected people have been identified.

Meanwhile, all grades of all schools in the Western Province will commence academic activities from tomorrow.