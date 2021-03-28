Sri Lankas COVID figures push past 92,000

March 28, 2021   06:06 pm

Sri Lanka has reported 168 new coronavirus infections today (March 28), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sri Lanka is at 92,007.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 88,623 earlier today with 235 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,825 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centers.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 559 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

