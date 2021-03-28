Cabinet to decide on PC polls tomorrow

March 28, 2021   07:25 pm

A final decision regarding the amendment of the laws pertaining to the Provincial Council elections will be taken at the Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow (March 29).

Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils, and Local Government presented two alternative proposals to the Cabinet last week regarding the holding of the Provincial Council Elections.

The proposals were to hold the PC elections either under the old system or to amend the new Act and hold elections under the mixed system.

The final decision in this regard will be taken at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow (29).

Meanwhile, the Provincial Councilors of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) requested the government to hold the Provincial Council elections expeditiously by any means.

