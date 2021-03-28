Two more COVID-19 deaths, tally at 651

Two more COVID-19 deaths, tally at 651

March 28, 2021   09:24 pm

-

Sri Lanka has reported 02 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (March 28).

As per the Department of Government Information, the victims are two male patients from Colombo 15 and Mawanella areas.

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths witnessed in Sri Lanka to 561 in total.

01. The deceased is a 60-year-old male resident from Colombo 15. He died on 01.02.2021 on admission to Base Hospital Mawanella. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 infection and chronic renal failure.
 
02. The deceased is a 35 old male resident from Mawanella. He died on  29.12.2020 on admission to Base Hospital Mawanella. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 infection and acute diabetes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories