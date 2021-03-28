Two more COVID-19 deaths, tally at 651

-

Sri Lanka has reported 02 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (March 28).

As per the Department of Government Information, the victims are two male patients from Colombo 15 and Mawanella areas.

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths witnessed in Sri Lanka to 561 in total.

01. The deceased is a 60-year-old male resident from Colombo 15. He died on 01.02.2021 on admission to Base Hospital Mawanella. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 infection and chronic renal failure.



02. The deceased is a 35 old male resident from Mawanella. He died on 29.12.2020 on admission to Base Hospital Mawanella. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 infection and acute diabetes.