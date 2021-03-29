Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several palaces in the Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western, Central and Uva provinces during the evening or night with fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm expected at some places.

Few showers can be expected in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, the department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Due to the low level disturbance in the South east Bay of Bengal (02N-11N, 83E-93E), the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 55-65 kmph) is high.

Due to the low level disturbance in the Arabian Sea area (00-08N, 64E-78E), the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 60-70 kmph) is high.

Naval and fishing communities (particularly multiday boats) to be vigilant in this regard.