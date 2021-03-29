1,120 arrests during special police operation in Western Province

-

Sri Lanka Police has reportedly arrested a total of 1,120 suspects during a special police operation carried out in the Western Province.

The arrests were made during an operation carried out between 7.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. yesterday (28), according to the Western Province Senior DIG’s Office.

The arrestees include 47 suspects connected to various crimes, 418 persons with pending arrest warrants and another 549 suspects over various offences.

The police operation had been executed on the instructions of the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon while the arrested suspects are to be produced before courts.