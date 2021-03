-

Two youths bathing in the Diganawela Ella in Welewathugoda, Kolonna are reported to have drowned to death.

The two 17-year-olds had gone to bathe in the falls last afternoon (March 28), according to the Police Media Division.

Subsequently, the bodies of the two youths have been recovered upon a search.

The deceased are residents of the Godakawela area.

Kolonna Police have launched investigations into the incident.