Judge recuses himself from FR petition over cremation of 20-day-old baby

A Fundamental Rights petition filed regarding the cremation of a 20-day old infant who died of COVID-19 infection was taken up before the Supreme Court today (March 29).

The parents of the deceased child had filed the petition claiming that the arbitrary cremation of their baby, who had been receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children (LRH) when he died of COVID-19 infection, was a violation of their fundamental rights.

The case was called today in front of Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, L. T. B. Dehideniya, Gamini Amarasekara, Yasantha Kodagoda, and Kumuduni Wickramasinghe.

However, when the case was taken up, Judge Yasantha Kodagoda recused himself of the case citing personal reasons.

Accordingly, the consideration of the petition was postponed to May 25.