Unrefined coconut oil imported by 3 companies fail second test

It has been reconfirmed through tests that the unrefined coconut oil stocks, imported to Sri Lanka by 03 companies, contain the carcinogen Aflatoxin, the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) stated.

The SLSI, the Food Safety Unit of the Ministry of Health, and the Industrial Technology Institute (ITI) re-tested the samples of imported unrefined coconut oil, based on appeals by the importing companies.

However, the test results released today (March 29) reconfirmed that the unrefined oil stocks contained the carcinogen Aflatoxin.

Accordingly, the Director-General of Customs has been instructed to take necessary action regarding the imported coconut oil.

Meanwhile, former Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Nalinda Jayatissa stated that information has been received that coconut oil imported from another company has been released to the market without undergoing any testing.