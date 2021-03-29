Unrefined coconut oil imported by 3 companies fail second test

Unrefined coconut oil imported by 3 companies fail second test

March 29, 2021   12:42 pm

It has been reconfirmed through tests that the unrefined coconut oil stocks, imported to Sri Lanka by 03 companies, contain the carcinogen Aflatoxin, the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) stated.

The SLSI, the Food Safety Unit of the Ministry of Health, and the Industrial Technology Institute (ITI) re-tested the samples of imported unrefined coconut oil, based on appeals by the importing companies.

However, the test results released today (March 29) reconfirmed that the unrefined oil stocks contained the carcinogen Aflatoxin.

Accordingly, the Director-General of Customs has been instructed to take necessary action regarding the imported coconut oil.

Meanwhile, former Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Nalinda Jayatissa stated that information has been received that coconut oil imported from another company has been released to the market without undergoing any testing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories