Special traffic plan for festive season

A special traffic plan will be set in place from April 01 with the aim of minimizing road accidents in the coming festive season, Sri Lanka Police said.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that steps will be taken to deploy police officers in plainclothes to monitor long-distance buses.

Meanwhile, a total of 04 incidents of three-wheeler and motorbike thefts have been reported from several areas in the country yesterday (28).

Police Media Spokesman advised the public to take necessary precautionary measures as there have been reports of organized gangs stealing motorcycles and three-wheelers.