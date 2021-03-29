Two arrested in Jaffna over website & YouTube channel promoting LTTE

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested two persons including a female in Jaffna for maintaining a website and YouTube channel allegedly promoting LTTE terrorist propaganda.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the TID had conducted a special raid in respect of an office situated at Navalar Street in Jaffna this morning (29).

“The raid has been conducted in order to trace a YouTube channel and a website that had been operated for months and those channels had promoted the LTTE ideology in the cyber space,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that the YouTube channel and website had allegedly promoted the LTTE ideology, speeches of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabakaran and the symbols of the LTTE terrorist organization.

He said that the YouTube channel and website had created disharmony among the ethnic groups of Sri Lanka and that therefore a 35-year-old female and a 36-year-old male, who were running the office, have been arrested by the TID.

In addition to that 05 desktop computers and 05 laptop computers recovered from the said office have also been taken into custody, the DIG said.

“In terms of the Gazette notification published in 2011related to the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the LTTE is a prescribed organization and promoting LTTE ideology and publishing articles in respect of LTTE terrorism or LTTE activities is strictly prohibited,” he added.

He said the arrested suspects are being brought to the TID’s Colombo office and that further investigations are underway.