Travel restrictions on Nissanka Senadhipathi relaxed

The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar has relaxed the foreign travel restrictions on Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi until April 23.

The Avant-Garde floating armoury case was taken up today (March 29) before the Justices Adithya Patabendige, Manjula Thilakaratne, and Mahen Weeraman.

Speaking on behalf of Senadhipathi, President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis informed the court that there is a need for his client to leave the country to receive medical treatment. Accordingly, he sought a court order relaxing the travel restrictions until the next hearing.

Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara, representing the Attorney General, did not object to the request, according to Ada Derana court reporter.

Accordingly, the travel restrictions imposed on Senadhipathi were temporarily relaxed and the trial-at-bar ordered him to appear before the court at 11.00 am on April 23.

Subsequently, the court ordered for the passport of Senadhipathi to be released under a personal bail worth Rs 2.5 million.