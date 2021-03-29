Colombo District Court has issued an interim order preventing United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and several other members of the party from removing the Kotte Municipal Councilor K. G. Dhammika Chandraratne from his post and party.

The order was issued until April 12 when the complaint by the Municipal Councilor was taken up before Colombo District Judge Aruna Aluthge, today (March 29).

In addition to the interim order, the judge issued notices on respondents of the petition that includes UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, and several others.

Plaintiff Municipal Councilor Councilor K. G. Dhammika Dharmaratne claims that the defendants acted to deprive him of his party membership, alleging that he had taken a seat in the ruling party in the Municipal Council.

He stated that the respondents had not given him a fair disciplinary inquiry before disqualifying his membership and that he had been subjected to severe injustice as a result.

Therefore, the plaintiff sought an injunction suspending the decision taken by the respondents to revoke his party membership and to nullify the relevant decision.