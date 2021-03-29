Probe launched into video of cop assaulting man on the road

Sri Lanka Police has launched an investigation into an incident where a police officer attached to Maharagama Police had assaulted a lorry driver in the middle of the road, after a video of the attack went viral on social media.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said a video is presently being circulated in the social media in respect to an assault on a civilian by a traffic police officer.

He stated that they have traced the place of the video and this particular incident has occurred at Pannipitiya in Maharagma police area this morning (29).

He stated that the driver of a lorry had been assaulted by the police officer and that prior to that the lorry that was driven by this particular driver had collided with the Maharagama Traffic Police OIC.

The OIC, an Inspector of Police (IP), has been injured due to the accident and has been admitted to Kalubowila Hospital in serious condition, he said.

“However, the police don’t have any right to assault in this way though the driver has a fault in this connection.”

“Therefore we have initiated an investigation in this regard and we are taking disciplinary action against the Police Constable,” DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Maharagama Police and SSP Nugegoda have initiated investigations in respect for the incident, he said.