Police Constable who assaulted civilian on road interdicted

A Police Constable attached to Maharagama Police has been interdicted over an assault on a civilian, a video of which went viral on social media.

Subsequently, Sri Lanka Police launched a probe into the incident after the video clip of the said officer assaulting a lorry driver in the middle of the road.

Police traced the place of the video and this particular incident has occurred at Pannipitiya in the Maharagama police area this morning (29).

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that prior to the assault, the lorry that was driven by this particular driver had collided with the Maharagama Traffic Police OIC.

The OIC, an Inspector of Police (IP), has been injured due to the accident and has been admitted to Kalubowila Hospital in serious condition, he said.

“However, the police don’t have any right to assault in this way though the driver has a fault in this connection.” DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Maharagama Police and SSP Nugegoda had initiated investigations in respect of the incident.

Accordingly, the police officer in question has been interdicted over the incident.