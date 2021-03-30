Sri Lanka has registered 71 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 29), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 166 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 92,303.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 88,914 earlier today, as 291 more patients regained health.

However, 2,823 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 566 at present.