Showers expected in five provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western, Central and Uva provinces during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambanthota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph in other sea areas.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.