Constable who assaulted civilian in middle of road arrested

The Constable attached to Maharagama Police who was interdicted on Monday (March 29) over an assault on a civilian in the middle of the road, has been placed under arrest.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the officer in question is set to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court later today.

A video clip of the said officer assaulting a lorry driver in the middle of the road had gone viral and Sri Lanka Police subsequently launched a probe into the incident.

According to reports, the particular incident had occurred at Pannipitiya in the Maharagama police area on Monday morning.

The lorry that was driven by the victim had collided with the Maharagama Traffic Police OIC.

The said OIC, an Inspector of Police (IP), was injured in the accident and was hospitalized in serious condition. He is currently receiving treatment at the ICU of the Kalubowila Hospital.

Constable who was at the scene had assaulted the lorry driver over the collision, the police spokesperson said. He deplored the incident, stating that it is unacceptable for a police officer to assault a civilian in this manner.